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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ TSHD Queen of the Netherlands wraps up Milandhoo job

EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ TSHD Queen of the Netherlands wraps up Milandhoo job

Infrastructure
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that the land reclamation operations for the planned airport in Sh. Milandhoo are now complete.

photo courtesy of Dr Mohamed Muizzu fb

According to Muizzu, land reclamation – which began on April 3 – was completed within 31 days.

A total of 21 hectares of land was reclaimed for the project using Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Queen of the Netherlands, while an additional 4.9 hectares of vegetation have been cleared at the designated airport site.

The initiative was assigned to the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) last year. This development aligns with Muizzu’s pledge to establish an airport in Milandhoo, an island with a population of over 2,700.

The Government also said that the project was entrusted to MACL to ensure the most efficient use of land in both the short and long term. The harbor area is also being temporarily relocated to facilitate airport construction, with provisions for this included in the overall design of the development.

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