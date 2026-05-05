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Home Dredging Today Krohne France, Process Flow Intelligence (PFI) collaborate in Le Havre

Krohne France, Process Flow Intelligence (PFI) collaborate in Le Havre

Dredging
May 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The ongoing collaboration between Process Flow Intelligence (PFI) and Krohne France took a step forward recently, through the commissioning of an i-Flow Density Meter aboard the Gambe d’Amfard, a hopper dredger operated by HAROPA PORT|Le Havre, France.

photo courtesy of pfintell.com

The Gambe d’Amfard, owned by GIE Dragages-Ports, was built by Damen Shipyards and operates exclusively in the Port of Le Havre, France.

Based on electrical resistance tomography (ERT), the i-Flow Density Meter is completely safe and uses electric voltages that are so minute as to be virtually undetectable without the use of a voltage meter. The i-Flow’s safety profile is further enhanced by the fact that it does not have any moving parts,” said PFI.

“An important fact to notice is slurry pipe’s vertical orientation. Nuclear densitometers can only work optimally when they are installed vertically. By comparison, the i-Flow’ does not have the same limitations and can be installed in any direction: vertically, horizontally, or at an incline.”

Also, the i-Flow’s sensor is lined with polyurethane (PU). PU is the middle option for PFI sensor materials as it is more durable than polyoxymethylene (POM), but not quite as hard-wearing as ceramics.

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