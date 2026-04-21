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Dredging about to begin in Bridport Harbor

Dredging
April 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Essential maintenance dredging in Bridport Harbor, West Bay, is about to begin, Dorset Council said.

photo courtesy of Dorset Council

This project is designed to support vessel access, safe navigation, and ensuring efficient long-term operation of the harbor.

Dorset Council added that the work is expected to take around two weeks to complete with temporary restrictions coming in over the next few days.

From Wednesday, East Pier and the slipway area will be closed for lifting operations.

On Thursday and Friday, the West Pier and West Beach will be closed to install a dredging discharge pipe. West Beach will then remain closed from Thursday for the entire dredging program and the work will officially begin on Saturday, April 25.

Dorset Council also said that the harbor will remain open throughout the work, although access may be restricted at times when the dredger is working in specific areas.

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