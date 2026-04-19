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Home Dredging Today Van Oord pumps new sand onto Quarteira beaches in Portugal

Van Oord pumps new sand onto Quarteira beaches in Portugal

Dredging
April 19, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord is moving ahead with a coastal protection and beach nourishment project between Garrão and Praia do Forte Novo, Quarteira, Portugal.

photo courtesy of Safe Communities Portugal

In January this year, Van Oord’s Spanish subsidiary, Dravo S.A. signed a contract with the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) for an important coastal protection and beach nourishment project along the Portuguese coastline.

According to Van Oord, this initiative will restore and reinforce one of Portugal’s most prominent tourist beaches, ensuring long-term resilience against erosion and supporting sustainable tourism.

The scope of Dravo’s work in this area includes dredging and transporting marine sediments, profiling the beach, and replenishing sand to restore its original shape. Also, environmental monitoring will be conducted throughout the process to ensure compliance with APA standards.

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