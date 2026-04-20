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BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis wins Gothenburg dredging contract

Dredging
April 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Gothenburg has signed a contract with Boskalis Sweden AB for blasting and dredging works as part of Skandia Gateway, a major infrastructure project aimed at increasing capacity for larger vessels. The contract is valued at approximately SEK 202 million (around EUR 18 million).

photo courtesy of Port of Gothenburg

The works form part of the port’s contribution to the wider Skandia Gateway project, which will deepen the fairway into the Port of Gothenburg from today’s vessel draught of 13.5m to a maximum 17.5m.

Boskalis was selected following a tender process involving five interested contractors.

Since spring 2024, the Port of Gothenburg has carried out extensive quay reinforcement works at the port’s container terminal. These upgrades are a prerequisite for the upcoming dredging and blasting works.

This is one of the final major milestones in the port’s part of the project, and we remain on schedule and within the previously communicated budget,” said Jan Andersson, Project Manager for Skandia Gateway at the Port of Gothenburg.

Preparations for the project organisation will now begin, with construction works scheduled to take place during the next dredging season, from October 2026 to March 2027.

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