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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul-Eiffage consortium wins Callao Muelle Norte contract

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul-Eiffage consortium wins Callao Muelle Norte contract

Business development
April 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Eiffage, through its subsidiary Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, has been awarded, in consortium with Jan de Nul, the design-build contract for the Port of Callao Muelle Norte expansion in Peru. The contract is worth more than EUR 100 million.

photo courtesy of Eiffage

The contract awarded by APM Terminals Callao (jointly owned by APM Terminals from the A.P. Møller – Mærsk Group and the MSC Group entity Terminal Investment Limited, two world leaders in logistics) entails the demolition of docks 4 and 5C, and the construction of a new dock 5C on pilings.

At 441 meters long and 44 meters wide, the new dock will be almost twice as large. 

The total contract duration is 21 months, including a five-month study phase. Works will be carried out throughout the different construction phases while the terminal continues to operate.

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