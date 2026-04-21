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Dredging operations kick off for Mardie Project

Dredging
April 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Pilbara Ports said that the dredging operations are about to begin at the Port of Cape Preston West on the transshipment channel to the BCI Minerals Mardie Salt and Potash jetty.

photo courtesy of Ports North

The dredged materials will be dumped at the offshore disposal location DMPA4, located 15nm North of the Mardie jetty.

The following equipment will be deployed on site:

– BHD Woomera,

– P.T. Monto,

– P.T. Fortitude,

– M.V Groote Eylandt,

– Jetwave Vision,

– Split hopper barges AOM 1801, AOM 1802 and AOM 23.

The dredging involves removing roughly 355,000 m³ of material to facilitate the transshipment channel and berth for ocean-going vessels.

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