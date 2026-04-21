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Home Dredging Today Third season of Lake Neusiedl dredging completes

Third season of Lake Neusiedl dredging completes

Dredging
April 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Seemanagement Burgenland GmbH has completed its third season of sediment removal on the lakeside communities around Lake Neusiedl, running from October 2025 to April 2026.

photo courtesy of burgenland.at

Approximately 60,000m³ of soft material were dredged with two Watermaster Classic V eco-dredgers, and over 10 kilometers of reed canals around the lake were restored.

Also, around 10,000m³ of old reeds were removed during a pilot project. A total of 25 projects were implemented in 12 of 14 lakeside communities.

This season, Seemanagement introduced new control and surveying tools to improve efficiency and support the sustainable management of the UNESCO-listed lake.

Work is already underway on the cleanup plans for the 2026/2027 season.

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