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Home Dredging Today Connecting Saudi to the world – Port of NEOM fully operational (VIDEO)

Connecting Saudi to the world – Port of NEOM fully operational (VIDEO)

Infrastructure
April 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of NEOM, formerly Duba Port, is now fully operational and actively receiving and moving complex cargo through its multi-purpose terminal.

photo courtesy of NEOM

According to their latest announcement, the port’s infrastructure and operating capabilities are designed to support reliable cargo handling and multimodal trade routes connecting major markets across the Americas, Europe, the GCC, as well as Egypt and Iraq.

Their new container terminal – T1 – is designed for scale with a 550m access channel, 18.5m draft and 900m quay wall to accommodate the world’s largest vessels

NEOM said that this operational launch represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to expand its trade and logistics capabilities, positioning the port as a strategic gateway for cargo movement across regional and international markets.

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