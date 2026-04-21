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Home Dredging Today Bangladesh Coast Guard gets new cutter suction dredger

Bangladesh Coast Guard gets new cutter suction dredger

Dredging
April 21, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A new cutter suction dredger (CSD) – constructed under the class of Indian Register of Shipping at Dockyard & Engineering Works Ltd – was delivered to the Bangladesh Coast Guard recently.

photo courtesy of Soaib Al Hasan Sani LinkedIn

The CSD was designed and equipped by Dredge Yard B.V. (the Netherlands), incorporating the following key technical specifications:

• Main Engine: Mitsubishi S6R-T2MPTK (470–605 kW @ 1800 RPM),

• Generator: 45 kVA @ 1500 RPM,

• Production Capacity: 500 m³/hr,

• Dredge Pump: DYP400,

• Dimensions: LOA 24m | Breadth 6m | Depth 2m | Draft 1.2m.

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