Lions Weir dredging kicks off

Dredging
August 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Lions Weir dredging project officially started last week, the Shire of Boddington said.

photo courtesy of Shire of Boddington

The opening began with a Welcome to Country from local Traditional Owner Debbie Thorne, followed by a smoking ceremony led by Wayne Ninnyette.

Members of the Lions Weir Project Reference Group, Peel Harvey Catchment Council, Gnaala Karla Booja Aboriginal Corporation, as well as Shire representatives and members of the public attended the ceremony.

The laydown area was prepared in June, and dredging works commenced last week.

According to the Shire, the Lions Weir project is aimed to remove sediment from the Town Pool area and enable recreational use.

The total volume of silt that will be dredged during the works is approximately 6,000 cubic meters.

