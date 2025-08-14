Back to overview
La Crete Ferry closed for dredging

August 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mackenzie County has announced that the La Crete Ferry is closed for dredging operations.

Photo courtesy of the LaCrete.ca

Alberta transportation and Economic Corridors decided to dredge the Peace River at Tompkins Landing to increase the depth of water with the goal of increasing ferry operational availability.

Dredging work started on Sunday, August 9, 2025 and is going well. A night shift has been added to increase production, the county said in an update.

Fraser River Pile and Dredge is performing the dredge operations with Tetra Tech Canada managing the project. The La Crete Ferry dredging is scheduled for completion by mid-September.

