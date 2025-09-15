Back to overview
New dredger for Antigua and Barbuda arrives in two months

Dredging
September 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A €1.1 million Caterpillar excavator purchased in the Netherlands to support dredging works in Antigua and Barbuda is expected to arrive within the next two to three months, local media reports.

photo courtesy of Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party

According to the Cabinet spokesman Maurice Merchant, 50% of the payment has already been made, with the balance due upon delivery.

He also added that the equipment was specifically chosen after careful assessment to ensure it can break through the stubborn rock that has delayed dredging projects at St John’s Harbor and Crabs.

The new excavator will be used in partnership with Blue Ocean Dredging and is expected to clear the way for larger cruise ships and LNG vessels.

The Government said that approximately 20,000 cubic meters of rock and 120,000 cubic meters of maintenance dredging remain at St. John’s Harbor, while Crabs Harbor still requires about 150,000 cubic meters of dredging.

