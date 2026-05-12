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EPA clears way for Port Hedland bypass channel project

Dredging
May 12, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has declared that the State waters component of a Pilbara Ports proposal to dredge a bypass channel in the Port of Port Hedland will not be formally assessed.

Port of Port Hedland. Source: Pilbara Ports

The new navigation channel to the east of the existing shipping lane is proposed as a vessel contingency should a grounding incident occur in the Port Hedland main channel.

EPA Chair Darren Walsh said that following a recent public comment period, the independent Authority had decided that the likely environmental effects of the proposal were not so significant or unmitigated as to warrant formal assessment under Part IV of the Environmental Protection Act 1986.

Walsh said that while no submissions were received during the recent public comment period, the EPA had conducted its own inquiries.

”Cumulative impacts were considered to ensure the project would not affect marine environmental quality,” Walsh said.

”Given the short five-week duration and limited extent of dredging activities, no adverse long-term impacts to benthic habitats are expected in a cumulative context.”

The EPA determination not to assess the proposal notes that the loading and transport of dredged material from State waters is regulated by the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water through a permit under the Environmental Protection (Sea Dumping) Act 1981.

”In our decision the EPA acknowledges that any assessment of sea dumping permits considers the quality of dredged material, suitability of disposal location, the extent of potential impacts, and the measures required to monitor and minimise those impacts,” Walsh added.

Pilbara Ports Authority is proposing capital dredging of a bypass navigation channel to the east of Zone 5 of the existing shipping channel within the Port of Port Hedland. The proposal is a strategic marine risk-mitigation project intended to maintain vessel transit at an acceptable reduced capacity, should a grounding incident occur in Zone 5 of the channel.

Key construction elements of the Proposal include dredging of up to 800,000 m3 of seabed material within a total disturbance of 162 ha (63 ha being within WA State waters) and disposal of dredge material to an approved spoil ground located within Commonwealth (port) waters.

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