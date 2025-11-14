King Co. secures Grand Haven dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
November 14, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The King Co. of Holland, Michigan, has once again won USACE contract for maintenance dredging and beach nourishment works in Grand Haven.

Photo courtesy of the King Co.

Similar to previous campaigns, the FY26 Grand Haven (Outer) dredging and beachfill project will take place within the stationing: -25+00 to -14+00, targeting 40,000 CY.

The 2026 campaign also includes beach nourishment activities with placement to take place in a permitted, designated State Park area South of the harbor.

The contractor will start the work in Grand Haven as soon as weather allows in the spring using hydraulic dredging for speed and cost.

