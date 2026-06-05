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Home Dredging Today Boskalis awards framework agreement for beach management in England

Boskalis awards framework agreement for beach management in England

Coastal Protection
June 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis Westminster Ltd., as part of the VBA joint venture with VolkerStevin and AtkinsRéalis, has been awarded a framework agreement for beach management across England.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Under this contract with the Environment Agency, the JV will focus on beach management, coastal protection and flood-risk reduction for the coming six years.

According to Boskalis, the framework forms a central part of the Environment Agency’s long‑term strategy to protect England’s coastline from the growing impacts of climate change, sea‑level rise and extreme weather.

Over the past century, Boskalis Westminster has completed countless coastal protection projects in the United Kingdom.

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