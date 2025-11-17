Back to overview
Maintenance dredging at Nelly Bay set for 2026

November 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Townsville City Council (QLD) is responsible for maintenance of the canal sections in Nelly Bay Harbour.

Photo courtesy of Townsville City Council

There is currently a significant build-up of material (sediment) in parts of the marina that needs to be removed by dredging.

Earlier this year, the Council postponed planned maintenance dredging to prioritise significant roads and bridge restoration work in the area.

Since then, the Council has been reevaluating options for the treatment and management of dredged materials, including revisiting the feasibility of those initially assessed in 2020. Townsville City will retender the dredging contract ahead of works starting in 2026.

