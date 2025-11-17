Neumann’s new booster pump almost ready for work

Back to overview
Dredging
November 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Neumann Contractors Fabrication team recently started a project to convert Dredge Pontoons into a significant Floating Booster Pump.

Photo courtesy of Neumann

This bolted assembly measures 9 meters in width, 24 meters in length, and from top to bottom stands at 6.5 meters tall.

Weighing approximately 80 tonnes, the Floating Booster Pump will play a crucial role in a dredging operation being executed by Neumann Contractors at a mine site in North Queensland.

Once fabrication and trial assembly is complete, all equipment will undergo blasting and painting at Neumann Contractors’ Industrial Coating Facility in readiness for transport to the site in North Queensland in early 2026.

