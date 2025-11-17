New project set to restore and protect Cairns’ northern beaches

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
November 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Cairns’ iconic northern beaches are set to become healthier and more resilient in the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, with Cairns Regional Council approving a $2.02 million coastal recovery and restoration project.

photo courtesy of cairns.qld.gov.au

The project will deliver essential dune restoration, revegetation, and sand nourishment works along Holloways Beach, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach, Palm Cove and Ellis Beach through to June 2026, with assistance provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

The works aim to restore the natural coastline, strengthen dune systems and enhance the beaches’ ability to withstand future erosion and storm events, while supporting biodiversity and protecting valuable community assets.

Cairns Mayor Amy Eden said that the investment will help safeguard both the region’s natural beauty and the lifestyle that comes with it.

Our beaches are part of who we are. They’re the places locals love, families enjoy, and visitors come to experience,” Cr Eden said.

“By protecting this precious natural asset, we’re strengthening the resilience of our beaches today and helping to ensure our coastline can withstand the challenges of tomorrow.”

The project is set to be delivered in partnership with local suppliers, supporting regional employment and ensuring the recovery effort strengthens both the local economy and the environment.

Council will carry out sand nourishment at Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach and Palm Cove to rebuild natural dune profiles and improve foreshore stability, while a local contractor will undertake revegetation works at Holloways Beach Kewarra Beach, Palm Cove and Ellis Beach using locally sourced native species.

