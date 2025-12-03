New dredging equipment arrives in Antigua and Barbuda 

Back to overview
December 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Specialized dredging equipment purchased by the government for Blue Ocean Marine has arrived in Antigua and Barbuda.

photo courtesy of ABSTV Antigua

The €1.1 million Caterpillar 6015 excavator, purchased in the Netherlands, is expected to complete dredging in St John’s Harbor and Crabbs, projects crucial to both the tourism and energy sectors.

According to the officials, the new excavator will be used in partnership with Blue Ocean Dredging, aiming to clear the way for larger cruise ships and LNG vessels.

The Government said that approximately 20,000 cubic meters of rock and 120,000 cubic meters of maintenance dredging remain at St. John’s Harbor, while Crabs Harbor still requires about 150,000 cubic meters of dredging.

Maurice Merchant, the Cabinet spokesman, added that the equipment was specifically chosen after careful assessment to ensure it can break through the stubborn rock that has delayed dredging projects at St John’s Harbor and Crabs.

