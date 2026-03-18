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City of Stirling VIDEO: Coastal protection for tomorrow

Beach Nourishment
March 18, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Stirling, WA, has just released an amazing video named ‘Coastal Protection For Tomorrow’.

photo courtesy of City of Stirling

Sand nourishment works will take place at Mettams Pool from March 22-29, an important part of preserving beach amenities and reducing the impact of erosion in advance of the coming winter storms.

The City said that these works are an important part of preserving beach amenities and reducing the impact of erosion in advance of the coming winter storms.

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View on Youtube.

Under the project, the sand will be carefully relocated from Trigg Beach, where a natural surplus builds up each summer and autumn.

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