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New shingle arrives onto Brighton and Hove’s coastline

Capital Dredging
August 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A project to protect a key part of Brighton and Hove’s coastline from erosion and flooding has entered a new phase.

photo courtesy of brighton-hove.gov.uk

The works to fill a new groyne field in Hove, East Sussex, with thousands of tons of shingle started yesterday, Brighton & Hove City Council said.

Taken from a licensed dredging site in the English Channel, the shingle will be pumped between the groynes using a large dredger, about 700m offshore, with support vessels and safety boats protecting the area and assisting.

The new shingle will extend the beach between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Second Avenue by around 25 metres out to sea.

Helping to protect the area from flooding and coastal erosion, the larger beach will also reduce the amount of shingle washing up onto the promenade, like we see during storms and windy conditions,” the Council said.

The work is scheduled to take around 4 weeks.

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