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Home Dredging Today Easydredge 2700XL TSHD project: Royal IHC opts for Royal Van der Leun

Easydredge 2700XL TSHD project: Royal IHC opts for Royal Van der Leun

Business development
August 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal Van der Leun has been awarded the electrical engineering scope for a new Easydredge® 2700XL trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), currently under construction by Royal IHC for a dredging project in West Africa.

photo courtesy of Royal Van der Leun

With the contract now signed, our engineering team is getting straight to work alongside Royal IHC. During this phase, we will develop the vessel’s electrical engineering package, laying the foundation for the next stages of the project,” Royal Van der Leun said.

The vessel will be built at Nam Trieu Shipyard in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

With a hopper capacity of approximately 3000 m³, the new dredger will be used to maintain the navigability of the Congo River, helping to keep the ports of Boma and Matadi accessible for international shipping.

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