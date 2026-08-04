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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Murden busy in Ocean City Inlet

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Murden busy in Ocean City Inlet

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August 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris toured dredging operations on board the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) dredger Murden during maintenance dredging in the federal channel of the Ocean City Inlet, July 31, 2026.

U.S. Army photo by David Adams

This dredging cycle, the second of the summer season, lasts approximately 15 days to remove about 5,000 cubic yards of material.

The dredged material will be placed at the near-shore placement site along Assateague Island to mitigate the impacts of sediment transport and erosion.

According to USACE, this work is keeping the waters navigable for local commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and the U.S. Coast Guard’s lifesaving missions. 

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