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Home Dredging Today Van Oord’s WID Rhône arrives at Balaena Birkenhead

Van Oord’s WID Rhône arrives at Balaena Birkenhead

Dredging
August 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord’s sustainable hybrid water injection dredger (WID) Rhône arrived at Balaena Birkenhead last month for a major program of survey, maintenance and repair work.

photo courtesy of Balaena

The vessel’s schedule of works included an intermediate class survey, as well as the replacement of pins and bushes on her jet pipe, the replacement of welding anodes, jet pipes cracks inspection and repairs, thruster maintenance and box cooler cleaning.

Also, the Balaena team also carried out full hull cleaning and painting.

Van Oord’s Rijn and Rhône are among the most sustainable water injection dredgers to date, and are classified as Ultra Low Emission Vessels (ULEV). The combination of hybrid energy management systems and aftertreatment devices reduce the vessels’ energy consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter (CO2, NOx, PM).

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