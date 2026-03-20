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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Boskalis mobilizes another TSHD for Benin project

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Boskalis mobilizes another TSHD for Benin project

Coastal Protection
March 20, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis mobilized a second trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for the coastal protection works in Avlékété, Benin, recently.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Their TSHD Causeway has been dredging along the West African coast since November last year, and the dredging vessel Shoreway recently joined it.

Together, the giants dredged more than 3.5 million cubic meters of sand to make the “Beninese dream” come true, Boskalis said. 

The project has two objectives:

  • protecting and reinforcing the vulnerable coastline against erosion, and
  • creating safe conditions for hosting future tourists in Benin. 

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