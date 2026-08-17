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Tauranga Port receives draft approval for Stella Passage development

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Port of Tauranga Limited received conditional approval of its fast-track application for the Stella Passage development today.

photo courtesy of port-tauranga.co.nz

The fast-track expert panel issued a draft decision proposing to grant all approvals sought by Port of Tauranga, subject to conditions.

Port of Tauranga has two days to comment on the proposed conditions. Other parties will also be given the opportunity to comment before a final decision is due in early September, the Port said.

The Stella Passage development involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 meters (in two stages) and the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 meters, by converting existing cargo storage land within the port’s current footprint.

Also, the program involves associated land reclamation work behind the new wharves and dredging of the passage.

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