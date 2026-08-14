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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ mega TSHD Seaway kicks off its first project

EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ mega TSHD Seaway kicks off its first project

Business development
August 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ new 31,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Seaway started its first project recently.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Off the coast of Den Helder in the Netherlands, the hopper dredger is being deployed to nourish the channel embankment, protecting the coastline against natural erosion and rising sea levels.

The first time the Seaway used her rainbow technique to deposit the sand in the right spot off the coast.

According to Boskalis, this maiden project of the Seaway is part of a major Rijkswaterstaat contract recently awarded to Boskalis Nederland to protect this section of the Dutch coast.

In addition to the works near Den Helder, the contract also includes beach nourishment on the Wadden Sea island of Texel and foreshore nourishment near the town of Julianadorp.

Other Boskalis trailing suction hopper dredgers will also contribute to these coastal protection works in the coming years, the company said.

The TSHD Seaway is a mega TSHD built by Royal IHC and delivered to Boskalis in July 2026.

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