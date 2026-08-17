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Port of Tartous gets new equipment, dredging work on the way

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DP World said that they have reached a significant milestone in its US$800 million investment program to transform the Port of Tartous, completing the delivery of three Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs) that will strengthen Syria’s trade infrastructure and support the country’s economic recovery.

photo courtesy of DP World

The three cranes are expected to increase the port’s cargo-handling capacity by approximately 40%, enabling faster vessel turnaround, improved operational efficiency and increased handling of containerized, bulk and breakbulk cargo.

According to DP World, the investment is designed to strengthen Syria’s trade infrastructure, improve supply chain resilience and strengthen the foundation for long-term economic growth.

The crane deliveries represent an important milestone under DP World’s 30-year concession agreement to develop and operate the Port of Tartous.

Alongside the deployment of new equipment, DP World will soon begin dredging works to deepen the harbor, while the refurbishment of the port’s quay walls is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

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