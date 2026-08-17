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Home Dredging Today Lyttelton Port invests $821M in Te Awaparahi Bay expansion project

Lyttelton Port invests $821M in Te Awaparahi Bay expansion project

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) will invest $821 million in Te Awaparahi Bay Expansion and Resilience Project.

photo courtesy of LPC

LPC chair Barry Bragg announced the investment plan today, saying that it marks a significant step for the port, Christchurch and the economy.

We’ve spent the last decade rebuilding and strengthening the port. Today’s announcement is about creating the capacity, resilience and capability needed for the next generation of South Island trade,” Bragg said.

The project is set to deliver a new 388 meter deepwater wharf and 5 hectare container terminal, strengthening the Port’s ability to connect South Island businesses with global markets for generations to come, LPC said in its announcement.

The new infrastructure includes four ship-to-shore cranes and semi-automated gantry yard cranes, allowing the Port to service vessels up to 15,000 TEU and support annual berth capacity of approximately 850,000 TEU.

The project is expected to be completed in 2031.

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