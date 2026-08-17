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USACE VIDEO: Maintaining navigation in Buffalo Harbor

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District’s crews and contractors are removing accumulated sediment from the Buffalo Harbor and Buffalo River federal navigation channels as part of a $2.3 million maintenance dredging project.

photo courtesy of USACE

The mission is simple but essential: maintain safe, reliable navigation for the commercial ships and recreational boaters that depend on these waterways.

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