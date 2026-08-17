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Home Dredging Today Maintenance dredging underway at Port Geographe

Maintenance dredging underway at Port Geographe

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Maintenance dredging is underway to ensure safe navigation at Port Geographe in the City of Busselton – Local Government this summer.

photo courtesy of Transport WA

Under the project, more than 40,000 cubic meters of sand and seagrass will be taken from the western beach and marina entrance and channels.

Suitable sand will be used to replenish nearby Wonnerup Beach.

Sand bypassing is needed when there is a man made barrier stopping the natural flow of sediment such as a large harbor or navigation channel. Bypassing involves mechanically relocating the sand from the area of accumulation to a safe disposal site past the barrier,” Transport WA said.

Transport WA typically uses two dredging methods:

• floating cutter-suction dredge; and

• excavator operating from the shore or a barge.

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