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Government of South Australia sinks dredger as artificial reef

Business development
August 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Government of South Australia said that the MV Andrew Wilson, a 40-meter grab hopper dredger built in 1962, will be turned into an artificial reef in shallow waters of Gulf St Vincent.

photo courtesy of weare.sa.gov.au

Donated by Maritime Constructions, the dredger will be scuttled 6km off the coast of Brighton later this year.

According to the Government, it will be the first vessel purposely sunk in South Australian waters in more than two decades.

The project is part of the Australian and South Australian governments’ $165 million investment in algal bloom response and recovery measures, supporting marine life recovery while creating a new underwater attraction for recreational divers.

Currently docked at Port Adelaide, the vessel is being prepared for its new life beneath the water. Hazardous materials are being removed, while internal walls are being stripped back and strategic access holes cut into the hull to create safe entry points for divers.

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