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Dredging underway in Truro Harbor

Capital Dredging
August 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Truro Town Deal said that the dredging works begun this week at Town Quay, Garras Wharf and Worth’s Quay.

photo courtesy of Chris Jones, Truro Town Deal

The operations, running between August and November, will remove accumulated mud and silt from the riverbed, restoring navigable depths and extending the tidal window for vessels using the upper quays.

According to Truro Town Deal, “this means improved access for a wider range of vessels – supporting recreational boating, visiting vessels and wider activity within the Port of Truro.”

The project is part of the Truro Town Deal, and follows detailed surveys and extensive ecological and environmental assessments.

Following the dredging, a new dinghy and day boat pontoon will be installed at Garras Wharf, alongside improvements to pathways, surfacing and railings.

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