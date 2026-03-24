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North East River dredging plans move ahead

Dredging
March 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Cecil County Government said that they are making great progress in moving forward on the North East River dredging project.

photo courtesy of Cecil County Government

The dredging program is scheduled to go out for solicitation at the end of May 2026, with bid opening anticipated around July 31, 2026.

A contract award is expected in late August or early September 2026.

This important project will help improve navigation in the river channels and support local economic activity along the river, benefitting our local marinas and the public boating community,” the County said.

The project is set to be managed and executed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

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