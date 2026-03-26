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Dredge Yard’s DV300 unit on its way to India

Dredging
March 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard said that their new Dredge Valve 300 (DV300) unit is now complete and on its way to India.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

This DV300 unit has been fully manufactured and assembled at Dredge Yard, built to handle demanding dredging operations with consistent performance and durability,” Dredge Yard said.

“From material selection to final finishing, every stage is carried out with a strong focus on quality and reliability.”

Designed for efficient flow control in abrasive environments, the DV300 will support ongoing marine and infrastructure projects, Dredge Yard concluded.

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