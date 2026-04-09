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Dredge support vessel Aliot hits the water

Dredging
April 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus has launched a new dredging support vessel Aliot (Алиот), ordered by Rosmorport.

photo courtesy of rosmorport.ru

This is the second of three Project FPW1 vessels that are designed to support the operations of Rosmorport’s Project FPDG3 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers (CSDs).

The Beryl (Берилл), the first vessel in the Project FPW1 series, was handed over to Rosmorport in late 2025. Construction work is ongoing on the Antares (Антарес), the third vessel.

Construction of the Aliot is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year.

Following delivery, she will be operated by Rosmorport on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal and on the waterways leading to the Astrakhan and Olya Ports.

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