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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul gears up for Itapoá project second phase

BREAKING NEWS: Jan De Nul gears up for Itapoá project second phase

Dredging
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul has successfully completed the first phase of the largest beach widening project ever carried out in Brazil – Itapoá.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

Between October 11, 2025 and January 14, 2026, their trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Galileo Galilei executed dredging works in Babitonga Bay, deepening the access channel while simultaneously reinforcing the adjacent coastline.

Over a length of 8 kilometers, the beach was widened to minimum 40 meters, creating a stronger natural buffer against wave action and storm events. In total, about 4,000,000 cubic meters of reclaimed sand were carefully placed along the shoreline,” Jan De Nul said.

The second phase of the beach widening works is scheduled for end of this month. During this phase, a stretch of 6 kilometers will be further widened to more than 150 meters.

According to Jan De Nul, this project is a unique public-private partnership between the Port Authority of São Francisco do Sul and the Itapoá Terminal. 

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