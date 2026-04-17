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Belfast Harbor marina reopens

Business development
April 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Belfast Harbor Marina has reopened after a refurbishment that has created new berths for yachts and recreational vessels.

photo courtesy of Belfast Harbor

The project to expand the marina, which is located between Titanic Belfast and the SSE Arena, has extended the total length of its pontoons from 775 meters to over 807 meters, increasing the total number of berths from 60 to 67, each with water and pay-as-you-go electricity connections.

Alongside the berthing extension, critical infrastructure at the marina has undergone refurbishment to support year-round operations.

The addition of restraint piles and the extension of Pontoon D have enabled the restoration of 12 berths that were previously limited during winter months and adverse weather events.

The marina can handle recreational vessels up to 25 meters and has a maximum draught of 3.7 meters.

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