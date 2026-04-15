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Home Dredging Today Coastal protection work underway to protect railway through Folkestone Warren

Coastal protection work underway to protect railway through Folkestone Warren

Coastal Protection
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The VolkerStevin team working on the Folkestone Warren Sea Defenses project, supporting VolkerFitzpatrick as part of Southern Renewals Enterprise (SRE), has executed the recovery of four barges of limestone, transported from the Port of Boulogne, and delivered to the intertidal drop zone on the beach at Folkestone Warren.

photo courtesy of VolkerStevin

In total, 17,200 tons of limestone have now been delivered to site.

The work we are carrying out here will help to prevent further erosion and undermining of the coastal defences, which prevent radial slippage from occurring at Folkestone Warren. The defenses help to protect the important rail line which links Folkestone to Dover and is part of the SRE CP7 Renewals Portfolio,” VolkerStevin said.

The limestone delivered to site is being used to construct rock revetment bays, with eight out of the eighteen bays already completed. 

With the delivery and recovery activities now complete, construction of the remaining bays has resumed. Finishing these bays will mark the final phase of construction for the project, VolkerStevin concluded. 

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