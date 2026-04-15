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Dredged material used to manufacture Coastalocks at Port of Esbjerg

Dredging
April 15, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Esbjerg, in collaboration with ECOncrete, is integrating port-dredged clay in the production of Coastalock armor units for coastal protection and biodiversity enhancement.

photo courtesy of ECOncrete

By replacing a significant portion of the cement in the concrete mix, the Port is lowering the carbon footprint of the project and establishing a new circular pathway to build future Port infrastructure.

When we can combine port infrastructure and coastal protection with a healthier marine environment by utilizing sediment from maintenance and dredging in the fairway and the port, there is potential that extends far beyond Esbjerg,” said Dennis Jul Pedersen, Director of the Port of Esbjerg.

The first Coastalock units are installed, with hundreds to follow suit in the coming months.

ECOncrete said that the biodiversity and ecosystem uplift will be tracked through a rigorous monitor program including AI-powered underwater cameras provided by Copenhagen based Anemo Robotics.

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