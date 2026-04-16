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Home Dredging Today Federal work plan includes $7.35M for Port of Redwood City dredging

Federal work plan includes $7.35M for Port of Redwood City dredging

Dredging
April 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Redwood City said that $7.35 million will be invested in its dredging and maintenance efforts through the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers fiscal year 2026 work plan. 

photo courtesy of Port of Redwood City

The funds were secured with support from U.S. Senator Alex Padilla to supplement the annual federal dredging of the Port’s channel. 

Dredging is the removal of sediments and debris from the Port’s waterways and the San Francisco Bay Channel. Without it, the channel would slowly fill up, prohibiting large vessels to pass through and forcing them to offload cargo elsewhere – increasing costs and environmental impacts. This funding will help ensure sufficient channel depth for cargo ships navigating the Port and San Francisco Bay,” Port of Redwood City said.

In fiscal year 2025, the Port marked $10.7 million in gross revenue and managed 1.4 million metric tons of cargo. 

Dredging operations are set to start later this summer with completion before November 30, 2026. 

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