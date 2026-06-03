Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging underway in Barangay Rosario

Dredging underway in Barangay Rosario

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Tandag City Engineering Office is undertaking dredging and channel-clearing operations along the waterway in Barangay Rosario, Tandag City, as part of the City Government’s proactive efforts to improve water flow, mitigate flooding risks, and enhance the overall drainage capacity of the area.

photo courtesy of Tandag City

The dredging activity aims to restore the natural flow of water, reduce the likelihood of overflow during heavy rainfall, and help protect nearby communities and properties from potential flood-related hazards.

According to the City’s official statement, this initiative is made possible through the support of City Mayor Hon. Roxanne C. Pimentel, whose “continued efforts in strengthening the City’s infrastructure and disaster resilience programs remain instrumental in promoting a safer and more sustainable Tandag.”

Related News