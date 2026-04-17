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DCI, IOCL sign fuel supply MoU

Dredging
April 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) yesterday for the supply of fuel to its dredging fleet for a period of five years.

photo courtesy of DCI

According to DCI, this strategic partnership strengthens the long-standing association between the companies, ensuring a reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted fuel supply to support dredging operations across the country.

Also, the MoU reflects a “shared commitment to operational excellence, cost optimization, and enhanced coordination between the two organizations.”

The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the smooth execution of critical maritime and port development projects, DCI concluded.

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