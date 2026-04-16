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Home Dredging Today New dredging equipment arrives at General Salipada K. Pendatun

New dredging equipment arrives at General Salipada K. Pendatun

Dredging
April 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Provincial Government of Maguindanao del Sur in the Philippines deployed dredging equipment from the Provincial Office to the Local Government Unit of General Salipada K. Pendatun on April 13, as part of its ongoing flood mitigation and waterway improvement efforts.

photo courtesy of Mayor Mielyn D. Ali-GSKP MDS fb

The activity was led by Provincial Governor, Hon. Datu Ali M. Midtimbang.

According to Mayor Mielyn D. Ali-GSKP MDS, this move is highlighting the strong commitment of the local government in ensuring public safety, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

The officials added that this initiative aims to enhance river flow, prevent flooding, and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the residents in the area.

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