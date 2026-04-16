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Home Dredging Today Carbajal secures over $4M for Morro Bay Harbor dredging

Carbajal secures over $4M for Morro Bay Harbor dredging

Dredging
April 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

California Representative Salud Carbajal has secured significant funding for two harbor improvement projects in San Luis Obispo County. Morro Bay Harbor will receive $4,144,000 for its dredging project and Port San Luis will receive $23,000 for maintenance of the breakwater.

photo courtesy of USACE

The funding for both projects was secured through the Fiscal Year 2026 congressional funding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan, an annual civil works initiative focused on infrastructure improvements.

“Both Morro Bay Harbor and Port San Luis serve important roles in San Luis Obispo County’s economy and emergency response services,” said Rep. Carbajal. “This federal funding will ensure both harbors have the resources they need to maintain key infrastructure so commercial, recreational, and emergency response vessels can continue to navigate safely.”

Morro Bay Harbor and Port San Luis both serve as critical regional hubs for maritime commerce, tourism, and public safety operations.

According to Carbajal, the Morro Bay dredging project will help keep the harbor at appropriate depths so that commercial vessels, recreational users, and emergency response ships can operate safely. The Port San Luis breakwater has been in use for over 100 years and requires regular maintenance to ensure it can continue protecting the port from heavy waves. 

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