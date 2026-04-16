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Union Dredgers: Work on Palm Jebel Ali project in full swing

Dredging
April 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Union Dredgers and Marine Contracting (UDMC) is advancing the preparation phase for the installation of a stormwater outfall pipeline in Palm Jebel Ali. Dredging works for the ongoing project – covering Fronds A to G – started in February 2026.

photo courtesy of UDMC

As part of this process, the HDPE pipes were subjected to hydrostatic pressure testing to verify the strength and integrity of welded joints. This testing ensures the pipeline can withstand operational pressures and marine conditions once installed, minimizing the risk of leaks or failures during service, UDMC said.

Following successful testing, the pipeline was inspected and signed off by their client, confirming compliance with project specifications.

With this approval, the pipeline is now ready for launching and installation, ensuring a smooth and controlled execution of the next phase.

The stormwater outfall system is designed to enhance environmental safety and support proper drainage for the Palm Jebel Ali community.

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