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PORT 32 Jacksonville completes dredging work

Dredging
April 16, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

PORT 32 Marinas has completed a three-month dredging project at its Jacksonville location.

photo courtesy of port32marinas.com

According to their official announcement, the project deepened marina slips to an average of five feet at mean low water and opened previously inaccessible berths closer to shore.

Completing this dredging project is a direct investment in our members and in the long-term quality of PORT 32 Jacksonville,” said CEO of PORT 32 Marinas, Austin Schell. “Removing more than 5,700 cubic yards of material and reopening slips closer to shore means more access, more flexibility, and a more enjoyable experience on the water.”

Completed in just over three months, the project removed more than 5,700 cubic yards of sediment, deepening marina slips to an average of five feet at mean low water. The result: previously limited near-shore berths are now fully operational, increasing usable capacity and allowing for a broader range of vessels across the property.

With the dredging project now complete, near-shore slips that were previously limited by sediment depth are fully operational, expanding the marina’s overall capacity and improving the experience for both current members and prospective slip holders.

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