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Bembridge dredging wraps up

Dredging
April 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

WM Dredging Ltd said that the water injection dredging operations in Bembridge are now complete.

photo courtesy of WM Dredging Ltd

The project included dredging in the areas of Bembridge Marina, the fairway channel, and the south side of the Duver pontoon towards Attrill’s Point.

The work was conducted with the WM Innovation – a small-scale, specialized dredging vessel, measuring roughly 9–10 meters in length. It is primarily utilized for water injection dredging, a precise and environmentally friendly method for maintaining marina and harbor depths.

Next, we’re heading to Cowes, where we’ll be undertaking further dredging works,” WM Dredging said.

Dredging operations in Bembridge Harbor, Isle of Wight, are conducted primarily to maintain channel navigability and marina access.

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