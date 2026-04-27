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Naifaru land reclamation nears end

Land Reclamation
April 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said that the land reclamation operations at Naifaru, Lhaviyani Atoll, are nearing its completion.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The project to reclaim 44.8 hectares of land to Naifaru began in October 2025.

Land reclamation works are now 95 percent completed, with overall project progress standing at 70 percent, MTCC said in its latest update.

Also, the rock boulder shipments have been delivered to the Naifaru site for revetment rock profiling works.

When MTCC was awarded this project, 21 hectares of land were already being reclaimed on the island. As part of the government’s plans to develop the island as an urban center, the area planned for reclamation was later expanded.

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